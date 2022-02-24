GREENVILLE (WNCT) — An expansion of hope that began in Lenoir County is making its way into Pitt County.

Hope Restoration is a local nonprofit. It gives former inmates and recovering addicts an opportunity to give back through renovation projects. Those projects, in turn, create low income housing.

Chris Jenkins, the founder of Hope Restorations, talked about giving people a new beginning.

“So far, our success rates statistically have been very high, over 60% have positive outcomes, and by that, we defined that as they’ve either moved on to find a better permanent job that pays at least a living wage, or they have enrolled in a like a full-time educational program that will get them there,” Jenkins said.

With Lenior County being such a success, Jenkins says Pitt County operations will begin soon.

