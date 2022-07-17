GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People continue to react in response to the overturn of Roe V. Wade. Demonstrators took to Fifth and Evans Street in Greenville on Sunday to continue to fight for abortion rights.

“We can go out and protest once and go home. But we’re not going to do that,” said Taylor Carnevale-Somersett, protest organizer. “We’re gonna keep going out every day. And we’re gonna fight until we get back our rights. Because abortion is healthcare. And it is something that all women and all people with uteruses deserve to have.”

Protestors expressed concerns over the June 24th Supreme Court decision to overturn the 1973 case that made abortion legal in the U.S. Some doctors fear it will increase challenges that people already experience.

“It’s just terrifying across the board to see the government intervening in the doctor-patient relationship, without any thought for evidence, science and us really being prevented from doing our jobs,” said Ruthie Gordon, a doctor.

Gordon serves the ENC community and knows of the limited resources available. They fear what this could mean for health outcomes.

One protestor said not only did they show up to the protest as a concerned health provider, but also as a concerned father. Cass Wigent, who’s a nurse in Greenville, said he’s protesting because his daughter should have the right to do what she needs to do with her own body.

“It should not be to government’s position to have anything to do with that,” said Wigent. “Nobody wants abortions, nobody. Everybody would love for there to not ever be abortions. But if it’s needed, it should be legal. They’re gonna happen. They’re gonna happen no matter, whether it’s illegal or not.”

The protestors said they will not give up and now is the time for everyone to step up. Whether that’s taking part in a protest or going to the polls to vote.