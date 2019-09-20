Providing second chances and life long lessons

“Life of NC is celebrating 19 years of our STRIVE program” said Rob Lee, Executive Director, Life of NC

Life of NC helps individuals gain a second chance after experiencing incarceration or any other difficult situation.

Thursday night the organization celebrated the program’s success during their annual gala.

“I got involved with the organization after an extent of incarceration I made some mistakes in my childhood and I went through a lot of avers situations but Life of NC gave me that second chance and was a tool for me to leverage in order to open up other doors for my success” said Brenton Grice, from Life of NC.

Over 2,800 people have gone through the STRIVE program.

“Well there’s nothing better than seeing somebody get a job become independent have their life touched by people who care about them and when they go out there and represent us we always stand behind them,” said Lee.

Dozens of companies and donors in Pitt County played a part in this gala. Their help will go on to support more people. Teaching them lessons to succeed.

“Also it gave me a place to learn soft skills like resume building, drafting cover letters, interview skills, how to dress professionally, how to tie a tie, how to shake a hand,” said Grice.

Grice got the second chance and now he even works for Life of NC. Helping the next person who may fall on hard times.

“Regardless of your situation may be or how big the foe is, there are people here willing to help you, and your problems can be overcome,” said Grice.