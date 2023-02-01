GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new ordinance is going into effect Wednesday in Uptown Greenville.

Greenville City Council made the decision to combine the Uptown Social District and the Dickinson Avenue Social District in early January. The first chance to drink in these combined districts will be on Thursday and will run through Saturday. The hours will also be changing to begin at 11 am and end at 10 pm.

Brock Letchworth, City of Greenville public information officer, said, “That allows for folks who are at an ABC permittee that’s participating in the social district to get a beverage if they want and explore the downtown area when there’s a little more activity happening now.”

City officials said there are around a dozen local businesses currently participating and that the program has been a positive one so far.