QVC Rocky Mount Job Fair at Greenville Convention Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Since the closure of the QVC distribution facility in Rocky Mount in January due to a massive fire that killed one person, more than 1,900 employees are now searching for work.

Now, there may be hope for the displaced workers. Through NC Works and Rivers East Workforce, the groups are coming together to reach out to those former employees of QVC for a job fair. The event will feature over 20 local vendors ready to interview prospective employees, with some ready to hire on the spot.

The event will be held at Greenville Convention Center, located at 303 Greenville Blvd. SW on February 8 from 10 am-2 pm. People are encouraged to bring both their resumes and pens.

The job fair will have on-the-spot location interviews and will have services available for individuals with disabilities as well.