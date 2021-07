GREENVILLE, N.C. — Railroad work is scheduled to close a crossing on Regency Boulevard beginning Monday.

CSX will be performing maintenance and repairs on the crossing between Evans Street and Memorial Drive. This construction is scheduled to last approximately through the end of the day Friday, July 30.

The impacted area will be closed to motorists, and detour routes will be posted to divert traffic for the duration of the work.

These scheduled dates and durations are weather-permitting.