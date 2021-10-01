Rally around the Pirates during latest Freeboot Friday in Uptown

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Get on your feet Pirate Nation. Friday at 5:30 p.m. begins another Freeboot Friday.

The official Pirate Pep Rally for East Carolina University home football games takes place at the Five Points Plaza. Rally around the Pirates as they take on Tulane for homecoming weekend.

Freeboot Friday, presented by Wells Fargo, is a free event, that welcomes all community members. The event will feature live music from Heads Up Penny, beer and wine, food trucks, children’s activities and more.

Heads Up Penny will bring energy to the event with music ranging from The Avett Brothers to Maroon 5. Special guest appearances from Mayor P.J. Connelly, football coach Mike Houston, Student Government Association President Chandler Ward, and the Captains of the Ship nominees.

Program details include:

5:30pm: Event begins, Sponsorship Shout-out

5:35pm: Heads Up Penny

6:45pm: Mayor P.J. Connelly and Coach Mike Houston

6:55pm: SGA President Chandler Ward and the Captains of the Ship nominees

7:05pm: T-Shirt Toss and Sponsorship Shout-out

7:15pm: Heads Up Penny

8:30pm: Strike of event

The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle operates game days from the Uptown district to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The shuttle runs three hours before, during, and two hours after each home game. Tailgating is prohibited in the municipal parking lots while supporting Uptown businesses is encouraged.

For more information regarding the Freeboot Friday or The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle, please visit www.uptowngreenville.com or contact Uptown Greenville at info@uptowngreenville.com.

Uptown Greenville will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of all event attendees.