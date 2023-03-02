GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Read Across America Week is March 2-6, and starts on the beloved author, Dr. Suess’s birthday. On Thursday, J.H. Rose student-athletes visited Elmhurst Elementary School to read to their students.

“The high school students from the dream team at JH Rose High School come over to read to our kindergarten, first-, and second-grade students,” said Daniale Stancil, principal of Elmhurst Elementary, “To have a high school student come, give up part of their day to read, I think it’s the excitement of finding that reading is cool, it’s not just something I have to do at school or something my mom and dad have to do before we go to bed.”

Elmhurst is a 90-10 immersion school in Pitt County, meaning 90 percent of their day is all Spanish instruction. “Less than 20 percent of the citizens in the United States speak a second language. These kids will be that much further advanced,” said Stancil.

Student-athletes at J.H. Rose who partake in community service are known as the “Dream Team.” Captain of the J.H. Rose football team, Henry Walter, was one of the guest speakers at Elmhurst and said he’s grateful for the opportunity to give back.

“There was a lot of times when people read to me, so I just want to give back and take time for students and just read for them and help them make their day and not focus on other things,” Walter said.

Although March 2nd is the official kickoff to Read Across America Week, Elmhurst Elementary started its celebration earlier on Monday and will round out its festivities Friday.