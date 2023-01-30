GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re a Greenville resident and you recycle, you will have to wait for it to be picked up again.

The city has suspended recycling collections until further notice. Those with the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, which conducts recycling services, say they’re having maintenance issues with their equipment.

“We’ve had a maintenance issue with our bailor, which is the primary piece of equipment that compresses the recycled materials into bails. so that we can get it out of our facility and sell the materials,” said Jason Thomas, chief operating officer for Eastern Carolina Vocational Center.

Officials say they are hoping normal operations can resume next week. In the meantime, residents are asked to hold off on putting recycling bins out for a few days or can take their recyclables to other locations within the county.