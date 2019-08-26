The Greenville chapter of the American Red Cross will host a public blood drive this Saturday at a motorcycle dealership in Winterville.
The ARC Bloodmobile will be collecting donations of all blood types on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Boneyard Harley Davidson, located at 2300 Elaines Way in Winterville.
The goal of the blood drive is to collect at least 35 pints of blood, which could save the lives of up to 105 people.
People who want to register in advance to donate blood can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), online at www.redcrossblood.org, or by using the free Red Cross Blood Donor Mobile App.
Red Cross blood drive to be held Saturday in Winterville
