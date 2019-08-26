Red Cross blood drive to be held Saturday in Winterville

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said an exit ramp on U.S. 264 West in Greenville will be closed for two weeks, as upgrades continue for the Southwest Bypass project.

According to NCDOT officials, Exit 73A on U.S. 264 West, which goes to Wilson, will be closed from 9:00 a.m. on Monday to 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 9, to allow the contractor to perform upgrades to the ramp as a part of the Southwest Bypass project.

NCDOT said drivers attempting to get to Wilson via U.S. 264 West must detour on exit 73B to enter US264 East, then turn right onto the loop. Drivers will cross the overpass, then take the next loop to return to US 264 West.