Red Cross to Host Free Disaster Action Team Volunteer Training on March 14 and 28

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Red Cross will host Free Disaster Action Team Volunteer Training in March.

Red Cross disaster volunteers serve local neighborhoods on a daily basis.

They’re installing smoke alarms and on the scene of home fires. and they’re also responding to major disasters like Hurricanes Dorian and Florence.

The Red Cross is looking for members of the community who want to learn how to take action to help their neighbors should a disaster strike.\

The Red Cross will host a “Disaster Action Team Volunteer Training” course on March 14 and 28 in Greenville.

The American Red Cross created the Disaster Action Team concept in 1964 to provide immediate assistance to individuals impacted by small-scale, local disasters such as house fires.

“Disaster Action Team volunteers are the foundation of our local disaster response,” stated Elisabeth Grant, Red Cross Volunteer Recruitment Specialist, “Our team needs more volunteers for this critical activity in every county and this experience is a great way for a new volunteer to jump-start their Red Cross training.”

The two-day series will teach interested volunteers about the role of the Red Cross during disasters (big and small), and how to work alongside clients, first responders, the public, and partner organizations. Participants will complete their training with a disaster simulation drill.