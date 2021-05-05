Red Cross to host Pitt County Virtual Volunteer Open House

GREENVILLE, NC — Even during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, emergencies don’t stop and neither does the American Red Cross.

Local volunteers are still at work in communities providing care and comfort after disasters of all sizes, including home fires. Red Cross disaster volunteers serve our neighbors in need every day. The Red Cross is seeking disaster volunteers to help deliver its mission in Pitt County.

On average the Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country every year and the majority of these are home fires. Last year, the Red Cross responded to 1,300 disasters and home fires in the fifty-three counties served by the Eastern North Carolina Region – 50 of those disasters and home fires were in Pitt County, affecting 197 people.

“Due to the pandemic, the Red Cross is providing many relief services after home fires in person, virtually and through remote work,” said Mace Robinson, Executive Director, Northeastern NC Chapter. “For a family who has lost everything after a fire, we still provide financial assistance as well as other resources like health and mental health and advocacy support over the phone.”

The Red Cross will host a “Pitt County Disaster Volunteer Virtual Open House” to help interested volunteers to learn more about opportunities to make a difference in their local community. Volunteers and Red Cross representatives will provide information and be on hand to answer any questions.

Join the Virtual Open House Session: Monday, May 10, from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

To register for this virtual session, visit https://tinyurl.com/y4xp5r6c or email ENCRecruit@redcross.org.

HOW TO HELP The need for volunteers is constant, and everyone’s well-being is our top priority as we work with public health officials to safely deliver services during COVID-19. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to learn more, including our most-needed positions:

Disaster response volunteers: Most of the U.S. disasters that the Red Cross responds to every eight minutes are local home fires, which can destroy nearly everything a family owns in a matter of minutes. Partnering with local fire departments, Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers connect with families by video or phone call to provide emotional support, emergency financial assistance and information to help families begin to recover.