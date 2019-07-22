Renee Boston-Hill, Demetrius Hicks to run for Greenville mayor

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)

Renee Boston-Hill and Demetrius Hicks have both filed to run for Mayor of Greenville, challenging current Mayor P.J. Connelly, who is running for re-election.



According to a press release on Boston-Hill’s Facebook page, she said, if elected, she will continue to “support volunteerism,” and work to foster an “inclusive environment” in the city.



Boston-Hill said she had a 40-year career in finance and health administration, mostly working as a Comptroller.



She said she and her husband, Calvin, have lived in Greenville for 12 years.

Demetrius Hicks, according to his campaign Facebook page, earned a degree in International Relations from American University in Washington, D.C., and currently works as an Operations Coordinator for the mobility comapny Gotcha, which is replacing Lime in Greenville.

P.J. Connelly, a Republican and current Mayor of Greenville, filed for re-election on July 5.