GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Leroy James Farmer’s Market is making renovations to its building, starting in January.

The market will temporarily be held in the senior center across the street. Vendors are hopeful the new and improved building will be a good thing for their business.

“The county is going to be remodeling the farmers market, cleaning it up, and doing some other work on the farmers market, so we are grateful for that,” said Patricia Shegas, board member of the farmer’s market. “And while they are closed we will be here at the senior center.”

The farmer’s market has been around for several years. It sells a variety of fresh produce and homemade goods. This market means a lot to the local farmers and vendors, who sell their products here.

“The vendors are seniors and they rely on the farmer’s market for a large part of their income,” said Ainslie Guion, a vendor at the farmer’s market. “I’m included in that group. But I think it’ll all work out well.”

As for what you can expect to see at this market, Shegas said it’ll largely be business as usual.

“We’re going to have approximately 20 vendors here, vendors from the farmers market plus some other vendors,” Shegas said. “Hopefully we have some food trucks out here. We will have meat and eggs, produce, we’ll have wine and baked goods.”

Now, if you would like to show out and support local businesses, the farmers market will be at their temporary location every Saturday in January and February from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.