GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Paying less for rent in Greenville is something everyone wants.

According to Apartmentlist.com, Greenville, N.C.’s rent growth has decreased 0.2% over the past month.

While this is positive news, the rent has increased sharply by 12.6% in comparison to the same time last year, according to the information from ApartmentList.com. Currently, Greenville’s median rents are at $695 for a one-bedroom apartment and $914 for a two-bedroom.

Greenville’s year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 20.0%, as well as the national average of 17.6%.

Rents in Greenville have dropped 0.2%.

Year-over-year rent growth in Greenville currently stands at 12.6%, compared to -2% at this time last year. As a whole, rents in Greenville are up by 11% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Rents in Greenville down 0.2% over past month.

Compared to Asheville, the most expensive of North Carolina’s cities where the median two-bedroom rent of $1,774, Greenville still has a slower rise compared to other cities in North Carolina. Greensboro, Cary, and Raleigh have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average with 23.1%, 22.5%, and 21.7%, respectively.

Fresh start: These people are moving to Greenville for a new job

With Greenville’s ever-expanding businesses and construction of new buildings, the rate of rents increasing will more likely rise over the next coming months.

For more detailed information, click here.