Rep. Greg Murphy to visit Greenville on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - On Thursday in Greenville, local officials and construction company representatives will break ground on the Jolly Roger student apartment project near ECU's campus.

In a ceremony at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, development firm Dewitt Carolinas said it will officially break ground on the Jolly Roger student apartment complex, which is being built at the corner of Charles Boulevard and 14th Street in Greenville.

Developers said the project will feature 294 apartments to accommodate 804 students, and is scheduled to open for the Fall 2021 semester.

The Jolly Roger apartment complex is named for a local business that was formerly located on the site. Developers said they have salvaged old signs from that business to be displayed inside the new apartment complex.

The new apartments will be a 10-minute walk from ECU's main campus and athletic facilities, developers said.

Those scheduled to attend Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony include Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly, Dewitt Carolinas CEO Todd Saieed and President Everett Daniels, along with key executives from Wimco/TA Loving and Ark Consulting Group, which are the project’s general contractor and civil engineering firms.