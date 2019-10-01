Rep. Greg Murphy to visit Greenville on Tuesday

Live Now
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Newly-elected NC 3rd Congressional District Representative Greg Murphy will greet supporters at an event on Tuesday in Greenville.

The event, hosted by the group “Friends to Elect Dr. Greg Murphy to Congress,” will be held on Tuesday, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Nucleus Uptown, located at 509 Evans Street in Greenville.

Reservations are required to attend this event, and donations are suggested, but not required, in the following amounts:

Host: $1,000
Co-Host: $500
Sponsor: $125

To reserve your spot at this event, contact Wagner Grubb at 252-902-7265, or wagnergrubb@gmail.com.

