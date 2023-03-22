GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It appears spots are filling up quickly.

An online report from the website RentCafe, which ranks the most in-demand markets at the start of 2023, says Greenville is ranked as America’s 19th hottest small rental market. Nationwide, the rental market has been super competitive but has slightly eased when compared to last year. By comparison, Ashville and Fayetteville landed in fourth and sixth positions, respectively.

More stats state that as would-be renters compete for each vacant unit, Greenville apartments get filled in a little over 36 days, which is below the national average of 38 days. Since 61% of renters decided to renew their leases, it is more challenging this year to find a rental spot in Greenville as compared to last year.

With the market is so competitive this year when compared to last year, click this link to find out more information about the North Carolina marketplace for rentals.