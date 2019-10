GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Utilities officials said power has been restored to all customers, after an outage affected nearly 2,000 customers on Tuesday night.



PREVIOUS:



Nearly 2,000 Greenville Utilities customers are in the dark.

According to the Greenville Utilities outage map, nearly 1,900 outages have been confirmed.

Dozens more have been reported in neighborhoods located near Davenport Farm and Frog Level roads.

The cause of the outages is not clear.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.