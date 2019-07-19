Retired Pitt County Sheriff’s Deputy dies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has chided his supporters who chanted “send her back” at a rally on Wednesday in Greenville after he questioned the loyalty of Somali-born congresswoman, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota

In a week that has been full of hostile exchanges over race and love of country on both sides, Trump also claimed he had tried to stop the chant at Wednesday's campaign event in Greenville - although video of the event shows otherwise. The crowd’s “send her back” shouts resounded for 13 seconds as Trump made no attempt to interrupt them. He paused in his speech and surveyed the scene, taking in the uproar.