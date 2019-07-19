Retired Pitt County Sheriff’s Deputy dies

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning that retired Deputy Ed Moore passed away earlier this week.
PCSO officials say Deputy Moore retired from the Sheriff’s Office in January of 2016.
According to Deputy Moore’s obituary, he passed away on Tuesday, July 16, at the age of 75.
Visitation and funeral services for Deputy Moore will be held on Saturday, July 20, at Greenville Church of God, located at 3105 South Memorial Drive in Greenville. Visitation will be held from 11:45 AM to 1:00 PM, and the funeral start at 1:00 p.m.