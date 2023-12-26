GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the holidays wrapping up, people on Tuesday throughout Greenville were starting to make their returns and exchanges while also looking for some after-Christmas deals.

Many businesses were welcoming shoppers to check out their after-Christmas sales and deals. Many people were still making their rounds despite the Christmas season coming to a close.

“So my family every year we actually go shopping and get everything we need for the following year, such as wrapping paper, tissue paper, ornaments, lights, different things like that. They are half off and it allows us to focus on gift-giving for the next year,” said Sara Campbell.

Not only will we see an increase in shopping for discounted items, but also those who are making returns and exchanges. According to the National Retail Federation, around 20% of gifts will either be returned or exchanged.

“You can return anything until January 15th to make it easier for people, typically we only do 15 days and store credit,” said Devin De See of Vestique.

There were different return policies with every store, so it is important to call in or check the store website before making that visit.