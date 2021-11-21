RISE29 and NC Civil bring Greenville community together

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s student entrepreneurship program RISE29, and NC Civil partnered to put on a holiday street fair Saturday on West Fifth Street.

Visitors and locals participated in shopping the local business vendor items, watching live performances and eating your typical American street food. This is only the second year that this event has taken place, but it won’t be the last.

Executive Director of NC Civil Jermaine McNair said the purpose of the event was to celebrate the best parts of the community that is really working hard to grow economically.

“The street fair is a small business and cultural fair that really again not only represents the best of how we want our community to grow,” said McNair.

“But it also sends a signal that we are ready for conversations with our local leaders, with our local decision-makers and a conversation that can now be inclusive of the owners, the residents and the stakeholders of this area and we’re just looking forward to more of this.”

Ashley Safranek, a junior at ECU and also an intern for RISE 29, started a business called “Yinz to Y’all” in August, and was one of the vendors at the event. Safranek is originally from Pittsburgh and makes custom-designed T-shirts and sweatshirts.

“For years I wanted to live in North Carolina, but wanted something that felt like home,” said Safranek. “‘Yinz’ means ‘y’all’ back home in Pittsburgh, so by starting this business, I was able to put both aspects of my life of home, home and then my new home together.”

From basketball, cornhole, and arts and crafts, to the food and performances, the event caught the attention of West Greenville.