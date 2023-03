GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — River Park North will be holding an event called Egg Rush on April 2.

From 1 – 4 p.m., there will be egg hunts by age group, an Easter bunny meet and greet, free boating pass RPN, a photo booth session, a printed photo and a goody bag included. Ages up to 12 are welcome. The cost is $5 per child.

You can register online at GreenvilleNC.gov or call 252-329-4968.