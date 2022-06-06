GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Rockin’ for a Free World, a fundraiser for NC Stop Human Trafficking, will return after a three-year hiatus on Wednesday beginning at 8 p.m. at Uptown Brewing Co., located on Evans Street in Uptown Greenville.

1789, a rock/Americana band, will be performing during this event. Uptown Brewing Co. will also be donating a portion of its beer sales back to NC Stop Human Trafficking. There will also be a 50/50 raffle drawing.

“We are so excited to bring back Rockin’ for a Free World,” said NC Stop Human Trafficking Founder Pam Strickland.

“COVID really put a damper on many fundraising events for so many nonprofits, and we were not immune. This year, we scaled down Rockin’ for a Free World as we transition back to in-person events. We are deeply appreciative to Uptown Brewing Co. and 1789. As we continue to work toward a state free of human trafficking, we could not do it without the support of the community.”

Rockin’ for a Free World is open to the public with no charge for entry.