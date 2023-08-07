GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man has been arrested and is facing drug charges after an investigation was conducted.

Marquez Tamaal Burney, 25, was arrested and charged after the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit conducted an investigation into the illegal sale of drugs. He was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, and two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burney was booked under a $75,000 secured bond and released after posting the bond.