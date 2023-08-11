GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was a special day at WNCT. The Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon raised more than $50,000.

They have hit their goal and then some. The telethon has been going on for seven years now. The money raised helps critically ill or injured children stay at The Ronald McDonald House.

Charity officials say this money makes a huge difference.

“It’s because they believe what we do does make a difference,” said Meghan Woolard, RMHC-ENC executive director. “Being able to support these families in some of the toughest times, you know, they are going through some of the toughest times of their life, having a sick or injured child.

“So being able to have this support that we give them, not just a room and a shower and a hot meal, but that comfort and care, that hug, that warm smile”

Thank you to everyone who donated, it would not be possible without you. You can still donate anytime to The Ronald McDonald House Charities, just click here.