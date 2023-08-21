GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Ronald McDonald House Charites of Eastern North Carolina is opening its doors to you.

From 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina is hosting an open house. This is to give people a chance to see their mission in action and also help people sign up to volunteer.

“Our house runs on volunteers, we really rely on volunteers with our day-to-day operations, the help us with our fundraisers, and we also have some specific groups that are involved that help with the house that are all volunteer based as well,” said RMHC-ENC Family Services Coordinator Caleb Turik.

The event is free to attend but you must RSVP ahead of the event. You can find the links of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of ENC on Facebook and Instagram.