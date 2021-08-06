Ronald McDonald House Telethon looks to raise money for good cause

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The 5th annual Ronald McDonald House Telethon is happening Friday. It’s your chance to give to a worthwhile cause.

The Ronald McDonald House supports your neighborhood and helps families with critically ill or injured children have a place where they can stay. The goal is to raise $25,000 or more during the telethon.

You can call 888-558-1878 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. to make a donation. You can also text “WNCT25” to 44321 to donate.

Online Originals: Staff at Ronald McDonald House of ENC take care and support to the next level

Ronald McDonald House Telethon: The Middletons’ story

Check out stories from Emily Cervarich and Caroline Bowyer, who give more details about the work being done at the Ronald McDonald House. Also, below are two testimonials about the good that’s done every day at the Ronald McDonald House in Greenville.

Learn more about the Ronald McDonald House Telethon.