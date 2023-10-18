GREENVILLE, NC: — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern North Carolina is hosting its 10th annual Character Breakfast event on October 28.

Character Breakfast is a family-fun morning event that features a parade and autographs of famous characters such as princesses, superheroes, and storybook characters. A delicious pancake breakfast will be served, along with exciting carnival games and activities. Children are encouraged to come dressed up as their favorite character.

This super-sized event is the perfect way to have a fun morning with your family and friends. All funds raised at the event will be used to continue the Ronald McDonald House’s mission of keeping families together by providing direct support and access to medical care.

There are two sessions for the Character Breakfast on the morning of October 28th. The early seating will be at 8:30 a.m., and the later seating will be at 11 a.m. All of this enchanting fun will take place at Harvey Hall inside ECU’s Murphy Center, located beside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

The Ronald McDonald House a 501©3 non-profit organization that provides temporary housing, food, and support services to families that have children receiving treatment at area medical facilities, For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.RMHCENC.org or call the House at (252) 847-5435.