GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to dip a toe in some icy waters.

This Saturday at 8 am, Wildwood Parks will have a ticketed event called Run, Plunge or Splash as part of the event Winterfest at Wildwood Park, located at 3450 Blue Heron Drive.

The event will let you run on a new trail at Wildwood Parks for a 5k trail event and then finish by taking a plunge into icy waters in the lake.

This will be a ticketed event with the fees going to donations towards Pitt County Special Olympics. To find out more information, click here.