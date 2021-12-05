Runners flock to fundraising event to help benefit raise money, remember service member

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Hundreds of people attended The Reindeer Dash for Cash on Sunday. It’s a fundraising event benefitting the Captain Christopher Cash Memorial Foundation of North Carolina.



“He was amazing. He was the type of person that just brought life and love to the room when he walked in,” said Dawn Cash-Salau, who was the wife of Cash and is director of the race. “He loved running, he loved education, and he loved helping people. And that’s exactly what this run is all about.”



On June 24, 2004, Cash made the ultimate sacrifice while serving his country in Iraq. Cash was the Company Commander of Alpha CO 1-120th Infantry, North Carolina Army National Guard.

“This means a lot to me. I’m actually part of the National Guard as well. It is very important for us. It’s very important for me to do it each year that I can,” said Israel Huerta, National Guard Service member and race participant.

Participants ran a 10-mile course along the greenway and through East Carolina University’s campus. People lined the course to cheer the runners on.

All money raised will go to support college scholarships for students in Captain Cash’s memory. Cash’s foundation offers ECU students financial assistance to pursue higher education through ECU and the National Guard Educational Foundation.

“Every year I get to meet new people that learned of Chris and see old friends of Chris. And it’s a wonderful reunion of remembering life and love of a wonderful man,” said Dawn Cash-Salau.

The runners in the race said they plan to participate every year because of what the event means to Cash’s family.