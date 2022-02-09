S.H.O.E.S. event held on East Carolina’s campus spreads awareness on college student’s mental health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For the sixth year in a row, an award-winning program called the “S.H.O.E.S Project” was being held on East Carolina University’s campus mall. This program is designed to help ECU students deal with challenging times.

‘S.H.O.E.S’ is short for Students Honoring Others Everyday Stories. The promoters of this project want the community to know they are not alone. Bailey Steckbauer, special projects coordinator with Campus Living at ECU, says they want to provide as many resources for those who are struggling with depression, anxiety, addiction, self-harm or even suicide.

“Everybody has stressors in life and everyone deals with their stressors differently,” Steckbauer said. “But we’re here to help show and support that people are not alone and there’s resources here on campus to help you as well as our local community.”

At least 350 pairs of shoes lined the sidewalks of the mall on campus. Each shoe has a story that was submitted by students, faculty and staff over the years. These messages contained positive stories or issues within their lives that they struggled with. There is even a “Worthy Wall,” which is a chalkboard where students can write positive messages on it.

Adam Schaller, a sophomore, said he believes awareness for mental health is not as big as he believes it should be in our society.

“It encourages people to have positive vibes,” Schaller said. “It is OK to not be OK and I think this kind of thing helps people understand that and accept that.”

Coordinators say it’s key for people to know that emotional support is available.

“I do believe that everybody needs to have a resource in which they talk to and share. It’s hard to go through your struggles alone,” Steckbauer said.

