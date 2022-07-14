GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Safe Kids Pitt County Coordinator Ellen Walston — and the entire team at Eastern Carolina Injury Prevention Program – Safe Kids Pitt County Coalition — were awarded the North Carolina Safe Kids Coalition of the year.

The North Carolina Coalition of the Year award is based on the coalition’s positive outcomes of the child passenger safety program, medication safety programs and maintaining partnerships.

“It was a huge surprise,” Injury Prevention Program coordinator at ECU Health Medical Center Ellen Walston said. “Lisa Blackmon with Safe Kids NC said our social media really was the catalyst for winning the award. We post multiple times a week on our risk areas in injury prevention, and it’s just really important to use those quick soundbites to get the word out.”

Preventable injuries are the number one cause of death in kids in the United States, according to Safe Kids. That’s why Safe Kids Pitt County works to prevent injuries in children and adults through simple tips and safety checks. The Safe Kids Pitt County team strives every day to keep kids in eastern North Carolina safe and healthy and to meet ECU Health’s mission of improving the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina.

On Thursday, Walston along with the Pitt County Health Department and the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children showcased the dangers of leaving children and pets in hot vehicles.

As advocates for preventing heat stroke and heat-related injuries, the Eastern Carolina Injury Prevention Program, Pitt County Health Department and Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children have partnered to educate parents and caregivers about preventative tips to avoid these tragedies. Experts from these organizations will demonstrate how quickly and how hot cars heat up in the summertime, and the danger they pose to children.

Click here to read more about the Safe Kids Pitt County organization.