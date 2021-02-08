Saint Peter Catholic School Collects More than 12,000 Cans for Community

Greenville, NC — Saint Peter Catholic School students and their families collected 12,815 canned goods and pantry items in just one week. The annual can competition between the grades at Saint Peter during Catholic Schools Week went to a whole new level as families worked harder than ever to serve the community.

“We know the needs in our community are greater because of the pandemic, and our students and families really took that to heart,” said Joan Alexander, Principal of Saint Peter Catholic School.

To add some perspective of just how massive the amount of cans collected is, the 12,000 cans this year shattered the 2020 Catholic Schools Week collection total of 8,087. The 2019 Catholic Schools Week collection total was just about 5,000 cans.

Third grade brought in the most canned goods, with 3,678 cans collected.

The cans are being distributed to various food banks and food pantries throughout the area, including the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry at Saint Peter Catholic Church, Catholic Charities, JOY Soup Kitchen and several church food pantries.

Saint Peter Catholic School offers a high-quality education for students in PreK 3 – 8th grade. As a center of evangelization, Saint Peter Catholic School builds the leaders of tomorrow upon the foundation of Jesus Christ by preparing students in spirituality, academics, stewardship, and service.