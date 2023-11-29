GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the holiday season in full swing, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Bell campaign is back.

Volunteers ringing their silver bells can be found in front of local big box stores like Walmart, Hobby Lobby and Food Lion. It’s an all out effort to raise money for the benefit of people in need across the community.

Although the holiday tradition is only during the winter months, the Salvation Army is hard at work all year.

“So these are our famous red kettle workers. They’re out ringing those silver bells. This actually began in 1891 so we’ve been doing it quite a while,” said Micah Gallagher, a Salvation Army lieutenant.

“But this is our core program and fundraising time of the year. The money raised is gonna help kids go to summer camp, it’s gonna help with us continuing to feed those who are experiencing homelessness, or food shortages. So it’s not just the impact at Christmas this is a year-round program that we utilize to help us do what we need to do here in Greenville.”

