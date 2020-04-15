Sanitation route adjustments to take effect Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Beginning Monday, April 20, the City of Greenville’s Public Works Department is adjusting the solid waste collection day of multiple streets in an attempt to better balance the number of addresses it services each day.
The impacted residences will have their weekly collection day changed from Tuesday to Monday beginning next week.
This includes all regular solid waste services.
This change will have no impact on service any other day of the week.
The list of streets impacted by this change follows in alphabetical order. Unless street numbers are specified, the change applies to the entirety of the street.
Now serviced each Monday:
- Abel Street
- Ames Street
- Ashland Park
- Beatty Street
- Belle Gray Place
- Beunavista Lane
- Bluewillow Way
- Bradley Street
- Copperfield Road
- Dickinson Avenue (3355)
- Garland Street
- Gooden Place
- Griffin Street
- Harris Street
- Harvey Drive
- Henry Street
- Hooker Road (314, 402, 404)
- Howell Street (600A-E, 603, 604, 608, 611, 612, 613, 706, 805, 807, 900, 902, 903, 904, 905, 906, 907, 908, 909, 910, 911, 912, 913, 914)
- Ione Street
- Kari Blue Lane
- Kennedy Circle
- Larkspur Lane
- Lena Lane
- May Street
- Merriewood Lane
- North Sylvan Drive
- Noah Court
- Norcott Circle
- Norris Street
- Pendleton Street
- Perkins Street
- Pittman Drive
- Ruth Court
- South Memorial Drive (2401, 2410, 2501, 2505, 2507, 2509, 2511, 2517, 2519, 2521, 2523, 2529, 2541)
- South Skinner Street
- South Sylvan Drive
- Star Hill Farm Road
- Sunset Avenue (2500, 2502, 2504, 2506, 2512, 2514, 2516, 2518, 2520, 2530, 2532, 2534, 2536)
- Truman Street
- West Arlington Boulevard (806, 900, 902, 904, 906, 1000, 1002, 1004, 1006, 1008)
- Willette Drive
- Williams Road (2903, 2905, 2909, 2911)
- Wyatt Street (601A-B, 701, 703)