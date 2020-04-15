Sanitation route adjustments to take effect Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Beginning Monday, April 20, the City of Greenville’s Public Works Department is adjusting the solid waste collection day of multiple streets in an attempt to better balance the number of addresses it services each day.

The impacted residences will have their weekly collection day changed from Tuesday to Monday beginning next week.

This includes all regular solid waste services.

This change will have no impact on service any other day of the week.

The list of streets impacted by this change follows in alphabetical order. Unless street numbers are specified, the change applies to the entirety of the street.

Now serviced each Monday: