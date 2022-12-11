GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A crowd gathered at Town Common on Sunday to raise money for Riley’s Army to fight pediatric cancer patients and help the families impacted.

Riley’s Army started around 14 years ago when a little girl named Riley Philpot was diagnosed with Wilm’s Tumor. Her parents wanted to help other families battling the same journey, and that’s when Riley’s Army was made. So far, Riley’s Army has helped around 418 families.

“One in 285 kids are diagnosed with cancer before their 19th birthday,” said Lynn Pischke, executive director of Riley’s Army. “So it’s not as rare as we would like to think it is. And these families really are in a time of horrible crisis, as you can imagine. And it’s just really important that our communities show up to support them.”

The Dearing family is just one family Riley’s Army has supported.

“In 2018, our son got diagnosed with cancer, and he was 14 months at the time. And within the first week of us getting to the hospital, Riley’s Army came and handed us their information, and told us what they offered for support during our stay,” said Laura Dearing, who is part of Riley’s Army.

“We didn’t know how long we would be there. And it wound up turning into a year and a half of meals and gift cards and people sitting with us and supporting us through our journey until the very end.”

The Dearing family now helps many others just like they were helped.

“We coffee roast out in Pamlico County. And it’s a tribute to Odin, and it’s called Kaos Coffee. So we try to help in whatever way we can. Whether it’s the Ronald McDonald House or Riley’s Army, or just Vidant, bringing coffee to someone and just supporting them, however, we can,” said Dearing.

N.C. Offroad was one of the sponsors, bringing over 60 jeeps. Around 150 families under Riley’s Army came out to enjoy food and receive presents, all leading up to a visit with Santa and a firework display.

“All of our money stays local in Eastern North Carolina,” said Sonya Hall, president of the board of directors for Riley’s Army.

“We support pediatric cancer patients and their families during the most difficult time of their lives. So all the money stays local, it’s important to support this cause because you never know you may have a family member or a friend that has to go through the same thing. And we’re there to support them,” said Hall.

Hall said especially during the holiday season, it’s important to be part of something bigger than yourself.

For more information on the ways you can help Riley’s Army, visit their website.