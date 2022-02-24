GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two schools in Greenville are collaborating to learn more about a certain diet.

They will be looking more into the Mediterranean Diet. It is the first year of this collaboration, and both campuses had speakers and practiced cooking on Thursday.

This has been deemed to be a healthy diet for most, but it’s not ideal for people living with diabetes. This is due to whole grain intake and carbohydrates, so they would need to be aware of their amount of intake with this diet.

“It has a focus on whole grains and fruits and vegetables. Then, there is a focus on having fatty fish two or three times a week,” says Beth Payment, a doctor at Third Year Residence EC Family Medicine.

The Mediterranean Diet has a good amount of vitamins, nutrients and antioxidants. It has also been said that it can help prevent cancers and fatty livers disease.

The Mediterranean Diet has been popular for the past 10 years. The medical community noticed this and researched how people living in the Mediterranean were and still are today, into their 90s and 100s. They are walking on their own and have a great quality of life even given their ages.

Seth Towell, a Culinary student at South Central High School says, “If we teach them how to make it, they can teach their patients how to make it.”