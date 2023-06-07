GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Time For Science in Uptown is now displaying its new LGBTQ+ exhibit just in time for Pride Month.

The exhibit highlights LGBTQ+ scientists and has fun activities for all ages to show their rainbow pride in a scientific way.

“So this is the rainbow density experiment, where we have six different liquids and they’re separated by their density so the most dense is at the bottom,” said Elliott Hickerson, A Time For Science program specialist.

“We want to shine a light on the profound achievements, resilience, and contributions of the LGBTQ plus scientists in not only our community but worldwide,” said Emily Jarvis, A Time For Science executive director.

The displays will be up until next month. To view or participate in the exhibit just call or stop by A Time For Science in Greenville.