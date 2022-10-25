GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Science is fun and important.

On November 5th, The Tar River Community Science Festival is coming to Greeville. The event was set up by Water Resources Center at East Carolina University and is free to the public.

The event will host activities to expose people to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). The program’s goal is to build awareness around water issues in Eastern North Carolina.

The event will have family activities, community art projects, music, food trucks, kayaks and much more. It will run from 11 am – 4 pm and is located at 105 E 1st St. in Greenville.

