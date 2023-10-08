GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tar River Community Science Festival took place Saturday at Greenville’s Town Common.

The festival teaches the community about the environment we live in and what makes our environment so special. Officials with East Carolina University’s Water Resources Center said it’s important that people get engaged in what’s going on in the environment we live in.

“It’s really important that people understand and step up to actually play a role in saying this is what I’d like to see as a part of my community,” said Stephen Moise, director of ECU’s Water Resources Center.

Kids also got to participate in science activities, free kayaking, art projects and more.