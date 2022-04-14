GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With some advanced technology, a brand new interactive topographical sandbox has been created, and it is being put to good use.

A Time for Science, a museum in Uptown Greenville, was interested in having an interactive sandbox for people who visited the museum to be able to sift through and enjoy. Emily Jarvis, executive director for the museum, turned to the WNCT Broadcasting Engineer team, including Ryan Gladson and Jared Congleton, and they made it happen.

A Time for Science has chosen to use this sandbox as an educational tool, rather than just a regular sandbox. They will use it to show different landmarks, rainfall, how the land will form even after moving your hand around in it and other features.

Click the above video to hear from Gladson and Jarvis about the sandbox and how it all came about.