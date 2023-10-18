GREENVILLE, N.C.— Freeboot Friday is back this Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Five Points Plaza.

This week, Sean Kingston to the Freeboot Stage. His 2007 debut single, “Beautiful Girls” reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, and was followed up with “Eenie Meenie” (with Justin Bieber) and “Take You There”.

The singles preceded his eponymous debut studio album, which reached number six on the Billboard 200. The album was followed up with Tomorrow (2009), which contained the single “Fire Burning”, and Back to Life (2013).

Friday’s events feature football coach Mike Houston, the ECU Marching Pirates, ECU Spirit Squad, live music, beer and wine, food trucks, community partners and more.

Program details include:

5:30 pm: Event begins, Coach Mike Houston

5:35 pm: DJ Cutty Styles

7 pm: ECU Marching Pirates

7:30 pm: Sean Kingston

8:30 pm: Strike of event

For more information regarding Freeboot Friday, visit www.downtowngreenville.com or contact Downtown Greenville Partnership at info@downtowngreenville.com