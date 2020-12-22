Search continues for Greenville woman who is still missing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Family, friends and Greenville police are searching for a woman who has not been found weeks after she was reported missing.

Vicky Brantley disappeared earlier this month. A Silver Alert was issued by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Authorities believe she could have gone missing earlier than the day her disappearance was reported.

Members of the Greenville Police Department, Greenville Fire & Rescue, Carolina Search Team, and the Chocowinity Fire Department are launching major searches in wooded areas around Brantley’s current home and where she used to live.

Brantley was known to walk all over the city and Silver Alerts have been issued for her before.

Officials say she wasn’t known to accept rides from individuals and kept to herself most of the time.

Detectives say much of their search has been centered around wooded areas since Brantley enjoyed walking through nature.

Officers are working with other businesses and local groups with security camera footage that might help identify Brantley’s whereabouts.

Detectives said they are worried she may have been exposed to cold temperatures. She has also gone without her prescribed medications.

“The more eyes and ears we have out there, the better, at this point, we do not suspect foul play, but we are considering all possibilities,” said Det. Michael Grady with Greenville Police’s Special Victims Unit.

Detectives are also asking people to check their sheds, barns and other outdoor structures, in case she may use them as a shelter.

Brantley is 65-years-old, 5 foot 3 inches, and has a mole under her left nostril.

She also has blue eyes, blonde and gray hair that’s shoulder length with bangs.

If you have any information that could lead to her location, call the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4315.