GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Greenville police have arrested a second suspect in a murder that happened in January.

Detectives charged Russhad Gardner, 22, with an open count of Murder and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the January 16 death of Aveon Isaiah Collins-Smith, 25. The victim’s vehicle crashed into an occupied apartment in the 1800 block of East 1st Street, at which point first responders discovered he had been shot in the chest.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged two days later. That suspect’s name has not been released.

Greenville police say new evidence helped solidify Gardner as a suspect. He was already being held in the Pitt County Detention Center for unrelated charges.