GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have identified a second suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old teen that happened last week.

A murder warrant has been obtained for Andre’vious Ni’ja Spencer, 18, of 202 Caddie Court in Greenville. Police say Spencer should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officers arrived around 8 p.m. on June 15 at the 1900 block of Kennedy Circle following reports of shots fired. They found Idn Arrington, 17, with apparent gunshot wounds dead inside a residence, according to a press release.

A short time later, officers stopped a vehicle matching the description of the suspect in the area of Davenport Street. Carlos Cox, 18, was taken into custody for questioning and charged with an open count of murder.

Anyone with information about him should contact Detective Peterson (252) 329-3404 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers reward money for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.