GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect, another teenager, was arrested and charged in the murder of a man in an apartment on Wednesday.

Shamel Kellef Webb, 18, was arrested Thursday night by members of the Greenville Police Department for the murder of Morris Carlo Bowser, Jr., 32. Bowser was found dead inside his apartment at 111 Larkin Lane.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged Thursday. His name was not released since he is under age 18.

The investigation continues, Greenville police said.