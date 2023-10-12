GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University will test select outdoor speakers on Main and Health Science campuses on Friday between 9 – 11 a.m.

Those in the area will hear a tone and then the announcement. The tone is a new addition to the alert and is meant to catch the attention of individuals in the vicinity before instructions are announced.

This test of the ECU Alert system is to ensure that our systems are operating throughout campus. Testing will include the announcement of an ECU Alert test message over the outdoor speakers.

No other components of the ECU Alert system will be tested during this time.

If you have any questions pertaining to this test, or ECU Alert, see alertinfo.ecu.edu or oehs.ecu.edu.