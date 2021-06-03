Semi-truck overturns in Greenville on HWY 264 Bypass; two fatalities confirmed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a crash involving three vehicles in Greenville on Thursday.

Winterville Fire and EMS, Pitt County EMS and Red Oak Fire Department responded along with the NC State Highway Patrol to an overturned semi-truck on MLK Highway near exit 74 and US Hwy. 264 Bypass (MLK Highway). George Darden IV, fire chief of Red Oak Fire Department, confirmed to WNCT that there were two fatalities.

The crash impacted both sides of the US Hwy. 264 Bypass, impacting traffic and causing delays for drivers heading eastbound and westbound. Officials said the driver of the semi-truck was heading East on US Hwy. 264 Bypass when the crash happened.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

This story is developing. Stay with WNCT for more updates.