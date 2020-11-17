Senior club gives away Thanksgiving meal boxes

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Members of a group in Pitt County want to make sure local seniors can celebrate Thanksgiving.

The Winterville Senior Citizens Club distributes boxes full of fresh produce. The boxes include the basics for cooking a Thanksgiving meal such as sweet potatoes, fresh vegetables and other canned goods.

The group gives away food the third Tuesday of every month.

One member told WNCT that it’s about more than just the giveaway.

“It’s not just a food giveaway, it’s a time for them to see each other, to fellowship at a distance, to say hello and just stay in touch,” said Calvin Henderson with the Winterville Senior Citizen’s Club.

The group also celebrated some of the birthdays that happened during quarantine with cards and flowers.