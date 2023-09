GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Kohl’s in Greenville is adding a Sephora.

The 750-square-foot Sephora will feature a fully immersive beauty experience that will feel identical to a regular Sephora. It will also have prestige makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands as well as new clean beauty and important self-care.

There are no details on an exact date for the store to fully open, but it will be just in time for the holidays.